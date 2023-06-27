JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 2 mock seat allocation OUT at josaa.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA round 2 mock seat allocation released

JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the round 2 mock seat allocation list today, June 27. The JoSAA round 2 allocation list has been prepared on the basis of choices filled in by the candidates as on June 26, 2023.

The official website -- josaa.nic.in is hosting the round 2 mock seat allocation list. Eligible candidates are required to lock their choices before the stipulated timeline after that the choices will be auto lock. The JoSAA counselling registration and choice filling for academic programmes will conclude on June 28.

JOSAA Counselling 2023 Schedule

Events Dates JoSAA 2023 Counselling Registration, Choice filling starts June 19 to June 24 Display of JoSAA Mock Seat Allocation-1 June 25 (11:30 AM) Display of JoSAA Mock Seat Allocation-2 June 27 (10 AM) Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2023 June 28 (5 PM) Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats June 29 JoSAA 2023 Round 1 Seat Allocation June 30 (10 AM) Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query for Round 1 June 30 to July 4 Last day to respond to query (Round 1) July 5 (5 PM)

The reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done on June 29, 2023. The JoSAA round 1 allocation list will be published on June 30, 2023. Applicants will have to report online against the round 1 seat allocation between June 30 and July 4.

JEE Main aspirants will have to use JEE Main 2023 application number and password. Whereas, JEE Advanced candidates will have to use JEE Advanced 2023 application number and password.

ALSO READ | JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2023 list out at josaa.nic.in, Here's easy steps

ALSO READ | JOSAA Counselling 2023 Registration begins today at josaa.nic.in; Mock seat allocation on June 25