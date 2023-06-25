JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2023 list out at josaa.nic.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2023 list out at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2023 list: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the first mock seat allotment list today, June 25, 2023. Students can download their mock results online on the official website of JoSAA- josaa.nic.in. Based on the results, candidates can get an idea about the college and branch they may get in the round 1 allotment based on their ranks and category. If unsatisfied with the seat allotment, candidates can modify the filled choices before June 28, 2023 at 5 PM. The link to the choice filling and registration is activated on the official website of JoSAA.

According to the official schedule, The second seat allotment list will be uploaded on June 27, 2023 at 10 am. The data reconciliation, seat verification and validation process for the allocated seat will be conducted on June 29, 2023. Then, the exam authority will publish the round 1 seat allocation list on June 30, 2023.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2023: How to apply for Register?

Visit the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA 2023' Enter your jee main application number, password, security pin JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list will appear on the screen Download JoSAA 2023 counselling mock seat allocation list and save it for future reference Fill up your choices for seat allocation, if any Candidates have been advised to take a printout of the final locked choices for submission during reporting For security reasons, after finishing your work, kindly click the LOGOUT button and close all the windows related to your session.

JoSAA 2023 counselling online registration and choice filling