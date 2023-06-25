TS EAMCET 2023 counselling: First Phase registration begins tomorrow, check how to register

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS EAMCET 2023 counselling registration begins tomorrow for round 1

TS EAMCET 2023 counselling, TS EAMCET 2023 counselling first phase registration: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to start the first phase counselling registration process for Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET 2023) from tomorrow onwards.

The candidates who have been selected for the first round will be able to submit their applications at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date for submitting basic information about candidates and processing fees is July 5. The certificate verification of candidates will be held between June 28 and July 26, 2023 for admissions in B.E /B. Tech / B. Pharmacy and Pharm.D Courses. The exercise options after certificate verification will commence between June 28 and July 8. Candidates will be able to freeze the option on July 8, 2023.

To apply for the counselling process, candidates who secured 45 per cent (OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent are eligible to apply. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register themselves online for TSEAMCET 2023.

TSEAMCET 2023 first phase counselling registration: how to apply?

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET Click on the TS EAMCET 2023 registration link It will take you to the login page where you need to submit your login details Fill out the application form Upload documents, pay the application fee and click on submit Once TSEAMCET 2023 online application is submitted, candidates can take a printout of the configuration page for future reference

TSEAMCET 2023 Counselling: When will the first merit list be out?

According to the schedule, the provisional seat allotment list is to be out by July 12 and those students who will be shortlisted for TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment will have to pay tuition fee and self-report online between July 12 and July 19, 2023.