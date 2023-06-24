JEE advanced AAT result 2023 to be OUT today: Check time, websites, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advance AAT 2023 Result to be out today

JEE advanced AAT result 2023, JEE advanced AAT result 2023 time: The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 results will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati, today, June 24. Candidates who took the examination can download their results from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in, once released.

JEE advanced AAT 2023 was conducted on June 21 at various exam centers across the country. The registration process was held between June 18 and June 19.

According to official updates, the link to the result will be activated at 5 PM today at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates are required to follow the step-by-step guideline to download their marks.

JEE advanced AAT result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEE - jeeadv.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE advanced AAT result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials Download JEE advanced AAT result 2023 and save it for future reference

What's next?

The qualifying candidates can begin filling up their AAT-specific options on June 24, 2023, following the results announcement. The details regarding the same will be shared in due course of time. All the candidates have been advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

The BArch programme is currently exclusively offered by IIT-BHU Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee. Qualified candidates in JEE AAT in 2023 would be allowed to apply for admission to these three IITs. The AAT passing score cutoff will be decided by the JEE Advanced Joint Implementation Committee in 2023.