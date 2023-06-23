CUET PG 2023 Admit Card for June 24-25 exams OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; Download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG Admit Card 2023 download

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has issued the admit card for Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG 2023) for June 24 and June 25 exam. The CUET PG 2023 admit card is hosted on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants can download their admit card by using the application number and date of birth.

Along with the CUET PG admit card, candidates can also download their exam city intimation slip. Candidates are required to carry a hard copy of the CUET admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre. In case a candidate is facing difficulty in downloading the CUET PG admit card or exam city slip, they can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may call at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700.

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2023

Candidates can download their CUET PG admit card by following the below-mentioned steps.