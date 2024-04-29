Supreme Court stays CBI probe against West Bengal officers as 26,000 teachers lose jobs following HC order

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Monday (April 29) stayed the CBI probe into the role of West Bengal government officials in an alleged teacher recruitment scam till further orders in a major relief to the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. The top court set further May 6 for further hearing West Bengal government plea against the Calcutta High Court decision declaring the entire panel of 2016 School Service Commission teachers' recruitment null and void and canceling all appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff.

The West Bengal government had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run and state-aided schools.

