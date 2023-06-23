UPMSP inducted 50 personalities including Savarkar in UP Board Syllabus for Classes 9-12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Board Syllabus revised for classes 9 to 12

UP Board Syllabus: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has made significant changes in the syllabus of UP Board Classes 9 to 12 for 2023-24 academic session. The students of UP Board Classes 9-12 will now study the biography of 50 renowned personalities in their syllabus. The revised UPMSP syllabus is also available on the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in.

This includes Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Mahavir Jain, Bharat Ratna Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, Arvind Ghosh, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Sarojini Naidu and Nana Saheb among others. As per the reports, the biography of these personalities has been included in the moral sports, physical education, yoga subjects and will be taught to board students after summer vacations once the schools will open in July.

These subjects are compulsory for all students and it is necessary for all students to qualify in it. However, the marks of these subjects will not be included in the marksheet of Class 10th and 12th. The list of names of these personalities had already been sent to the government and now it will be part of the syllabus. More than one crore students of class 9 to 12 studying in over 27 thousand government, government-aided and unaided schools of the board will read the biographies of these great men.

UP Board Syllabus: Class-wise Personalities to be Taught

Class 9th - Chandrashekhar Azad, Birsa Munda, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Veer Kunwar Singh, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Vinoba Bhave, Srinivasa Ramanujan and Jagadish Chandra Bose.

Class 10th - Mangal Pandey, Roshan Singh, Sukhdev, Lokmanya Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Mahatma Gandhi, Khudi Ram Bose, Swami Vivekananda.

Class 11th - Ram Prasad Bismil, Bhagat Singh, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Mahabir Jain, Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, Arvind Ghosh, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Sarojini Naidu, Nana Shahib, Maharishi Patanjali, Surgeon Shushruta and Dr Homi Jahangir Bhabha.