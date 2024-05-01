China's 'game changer' advanced 3rd aircraft carrier begins sea trials amid South China Sea tensions

Follow us on Image Source : AP China Aircraft Carrier

China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, set out for its maiden sea trials on Wednesday morning. The ship left Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard at around 8:00 local time. The sea trials will primarily test the reliability and stability of the aircraft carrier's propulsion and electrical systems.

Fujian- China's domestic but most advanced aircraft carrier

The Fujian, entirely designed and built domestically, is larger and more advanced than the Shandong, commissioned in late 2019, and the Liaoning, which China bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998.

Since its launch in June 2022, the Fujian has completed its mooring trials, outfitting work and equipment adjustments. It has met the technical requirements for sea trials. The development of the Fujian is part of a build-up central to President Xi Jinping's bid to make China the preeminent military power in the region, with a "blue-water" navy capable of projecting power far from China's coast.

Why Fujian could be a game changer for China?

This is China's first domestically-made carrier that uses catapults. With a full-load displacement of more than 80,000 tonnes, the carrier is equipped with electromagnetic catapults and arresting devices.

Different from China's previous two aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong, the Fujian will see a longer sea-trail duration, as it is equipped with more new technologies, such as the electromagnetic aircraft launch system and the electric system. These advancements require thorough verification of their reliability, said Song Xiaojun, a Chinese expert on military affairs.

Apart from technical tests on the carrier's performance including its reliability, environmental adaptability, stability and safety, the sea trails also assess its habitability for sailors by taking into account human factors, said Song.

Fujian is expected to play a crucial role. Why?

Once commissioned by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, the Fujian is expected to play a crucial role in the future development of China's naval capabilities, according to Song. With three carriers in operation--one undergoing maintenance, one allocated for routine training, and one dedicated to combat training, the Chinese aircraft carrier fleet will significantly enhance its presence in key waters, said Song.

Song also said that the carrier's electromagnetic aircraft launch system will allow a more frequent dispatch of carrier-based aircraft, making it more suitable for missions in strategically important areas. Moreover, the incorporation of these advanced technologies lays a solid foundation for the development of larger aircraft carriers, said Song.

Soaring tensions in the South China Sea

The test comes at a time of escalating tensions in the South China Sea. The Philippines on Wednesday said China's coast guard had fired water cannons at two ships on their the Scarborough Shoal.

That submerged reef is one of the flashpoints inside Manila's 200-nautical-mile (370km) exclusive economic zone, which Beijing claims as sovereign territory along with 90% of the South China Sea. An international tribunal invalidated China's claim in 2016, but Beijing does not recognise the ruling.

China Daily quoted China's navy as saying the Fujian's test run at sea was intended to assess the "reliability and stability of the carrier's propulsion and electric power systems." It said the carrier was among "the most important military hardware" China is developing. Only the United States, with 11 aircraft carriers and nine aircraft-carrying amphibious assault ships, has more of the vessels than China.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: China coast guard fires water cannons at Philippine vessels in South China Sea as tensions flare