UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023 on July 15; Admit card download, reporting time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Exam 2023 date announced

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023 on July 15. Students who have applied for the UP Board Compartment exam can check the exam schedule on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

As per the official notification, the UPMSP will conduct the higschool (class 10) compartment exam in the morning session from 8 AM to 11:15 AM, whereas the intermediate (class 12) examination will be held in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Admit Card

Students can download their UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 admit card for classes 10 and 12 from the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in or can collect it from their respective schools. The admit card should be duly signed by the principal of the school.

ALSO READ | UP Board Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: 89.78 percent pass Highschool, 75.52 percent in Intermediate

ALSO READ | UP Board Toppers List 2023: Priyanshi Soni tops Class 10th exam, Shubh Chapra tops Class 12th; Full list here

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Reporting Time

Students are required to report at their respective test centres 45 minutes prior to the commencement of exam. The highschool students are required to report at the exam centres at 7:15 AM and the intermediate students are required to report at the examination centres at 1:15 PM.

Exam Guidelines

The UPMSP will conduct the UP Board improvement, compartment exams 2023 under CCTV surveillance. Students are not allowed to carry mobile, pager, smart watches, calculator or any other electronic device. Candidates must follow the exam day guidelines to maintain decorum at the exam centres.