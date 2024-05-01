Pushpa 2: The Rule song Pushpa Pushpa celebrates uncommon journey of common man | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TEASER SNAPSHOT Pushpa 2: The Rule song Pushpa Pushpa has been released

1st May, celebrated globally as International Labour Day, marks a special day this year as we welcome a new reason for celebration. Pushpa’s story of a common labourer ruled our hearts when he burst onto the screens with ‘Pushpa The Rise’ and now he is back to Rule as the celebratory song of Pushparaj released today in 6 languages to become the new anthem of ambition. The lyrical video which gives glimpses from the film titled ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ is already creating waves all over the internet.

Pushpa Pushpa song is out now!

The video displays the power of the Brand Pushpa which was teased in the ‘Hand of Pushpa” teaser which was launched last week setting audiences into a frenzy. The launch of the song puts Pushpa’s stamp of authority on the world of entertainment with a scintillating hook step and brings alive the craze of ‘Pushpaisms’ which have become pop culture since the release of Pushpa: The Rise. Icon Star Allu Arjun again proves why he is the star who cuts across every language and every border across the nation and rules our hearts and minds.

Watch the song here:

Music director Devi Shri Prasad who won a National Award for the music of Pushpa 1: The Rise, with the new song has again created a heart throbbing number. The groovy tune of the song is definitely an earworm and is set to top the music charts for days to come. The lyrics and the upbeat music are no less than a catalyst to the audiences overwhelming anticipation for the film release. The song is released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali languages. Devi Shri Prasad has roped in popular singers like Nakash Aziz, Deepak Blue, Mika Singh, Vijay Prakash, Ranjith Govind & Timir Biswas to sing the respective versions of the song. The music of Pushpa 2: The Rule is released all over by T Series.

Also Read: Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan, who attempted suicide in custody, dies