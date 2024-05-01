Obscene video case: PM knew about Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's crime, alleges Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate

Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday made big accusations on Prime Minister Modi that he knew about Janta Dal (Secular) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged crime of sexually abusing several women, yet, he appealed for votes for him.

During a press conference, she targeted PM Modi, showing his photos with Prajwal. She said, "He (Modi) not only appreciated him but also sought votes for him (Prajwal) on April 14." Highlighting Hassan MP’s social media profile, Congress spokesperson Shrinate alleged, "..the extent of what he (Prajwal) has done is absolutely shocking. Shocking to the extent that it makes me think that is this part of a fiction film or is it for real? Not one, not two but nearly 3,000 videos and several women have been sexually assaulted and raped. This is not a sex scandal. This is the biggest rape crime in the history of this country.”

Targeting Prime Minister Modi, she said, "On April 14, did Modi not know the heinous crimes being committed by this person? Was he unaware? Absolutely, not. He knew everything about him and his crimes.” To prove her allegations, she stated that the PM was made aware by his own party leader Devaraje Gowda in December 2023.

“BJP's own leader Devaraje Gowda in December 2023 wrote mails and sent letters to Amit Shah, J P Nadda (BJP President), Narendra Modi telling them about this guy (Prajwal) and telling them not to make him a candidate," she asserted. Meanwhile, she also highlighted the actions taken by the Congress-led Karnataka government. She said the Karnataka Women's Commission took suo motu cognizance of the matter and wrote a letter to the Superintendent of Police and the Chief Minister to which swift action was taken and SIT was constituted. Along with Prajwal his father has been made a co-accused in the case and has been summoned.

Supriya Shrinate targets Home Minister Amit Shah

The Congress spokesperson also slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She accused that Shah was cautioned by several BJP leaders over the alleged crimes of Prajwal when he visited Mysuru amid alliance talks in February-March. The Congress spokesperson alleged that in February-March when alliance talks were happening with JDS and Amit Shah had come to Mysuru, several BJP Karyakartas had cautioned them not to make Prajwal a candidate because of his alleged crimes.

Taking a dig at Amit Shah, the Congress spokesperson said he always knows everybody's whereabouts. If Priyanka Gandhi goes to meet her daughter for two days, he knows about it and mentions it in his election rally. "In that case, how did he not get to know about this man (Prajwal) when he fled the country," she asked. "Within hours of the SIT being constituted, he (Prajwal) fled the country. One doesn't even know if he had even voted in his own election or not," she added.

It is pertinent to note here that while the allegations soared against Prajwal, he left for Germany on April 27. The opposition is constantly targeting PM Modi and BJP for helping him to flee the country. However, it is reported that the accused MP is likely to return to India at midnight of May 3. 33-year-old Prajwal is the grandson of JD(S) chief and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, and the son of former minister and current MLA H D Revanna, who himself has been accused by a worker of his household of sexual harassment. The JD(S) joined the BJP-led NDA in September last year.

Prajwal Revanna is the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency who went to the polls on April 26. Nearly 3,000 explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal sexually abusing several women had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days. Drawing a parallel to the other crimes against women, including Hathras gang rape and murder, Bilkis Bano's gangrape and killing of her child, the Manipur rape and parading naked of two women, and many others, Shrinate said, "Women of this country question how it is that repeatedly when there is a crime against women, political patronage and support is given to the perpetrators of the crime and not to the victims themselves."

(With PTI Inputs)

