Amit Shah on Prajwal Revanna's obscene videos case: Why has Congress not taken any action till now?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged the Congress was spreading lies that the BJP intends to change the constitution and end reservations if it returns to power for a third term. Shah also said the BJP is heading towards its goal of 400-plus Lok Sabha seats with the blessings and support of the people.
Here are top quotes from his presser
- On 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna: "BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it...We are in favor of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it."
- On reservation: “The Congress is spreading lies about the saffron party changing the constitution and ending reservations... We do not see voters as minority or majority; the BJP will win 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. The BJP does not believe in reservations on the basis of religion... we are also in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code across the country.”
- On Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidature: "I don't know whether they will contest elections or not but the amount of confusion shows that they lack self-confidence. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is that they have left their traditional seats and ran away..."