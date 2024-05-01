Apple's Safari browser could be the first product to get AI-powered features: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch various AI-powered features across its devices soon. Now, a report suggests that the company web browser, Safari, could be the first product to get these features. The report suggests that the company is internally testing many new features for the Safari 18 build. The new version of the web browser will come with iOS 18 and macOS 15. Here are all the details that you need to know.

AppleInsider recently reported that the Safari browser is expected to receive an update with several new features, including an AI-powered assistant, content blocking tool, page summary feature, and a minor interface revamp. The report cited anonymous sources familiar with the development of these features, and included images of the proposed changes.

One of the standout features is the Intelligent Search, which uses Apple's on-device AI technology, specifically the language-learning model Ajax, to provide a summary of web pages and articles. This feature is similar to those offered by Google's Gemini AI and Microsoft's Copilot. Another AI-powered feature is the Web Eraser, a content-blocking tool that can remove any element from a web page. The browser also includes a new page controls menu in the address bar, which allows users to activate these features and other tools that were previously spread across different menus.

Image Source : APPLEINSIDERApple Intelligent Search

Image Source : APPLEINSIDERApple Web Eraser

The new Safari browser interface is being kept the same across both iOS 18 and macOS 15 versions, indicating that Apple may be unifying the browser experience across both devices. Furthermore, Apple is reportedly working on a system-wide visual lookup feature that will work on any screen, including those in Safari. This feature, powered by AI, is an enhancement to the current visual lookup feature in the Photos app, which identifies plants, pets, and landmarks from photos.

Image Source : APPLEINSIDERSafari browser interface change

ALSO READ: Apple iOS 18: These people are working secretly to develop AI-powered features