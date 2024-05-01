Instagram Feed set for major redesign: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram Feed set for major redesign

Instagram, a photo, short videos (reels) sharing platform has been working on some noticeable upgrades and changes. As per the reports, it is speculated that the company is set to bring big changes to its Feed section. Meta-owned platform has confirmed the change and stated that some changes have been made to the content which will be visible in the feed section.

New ranking system

Under the new ranking system, Instagram will be introducing an upgrade to the content which was displayed on the feed. With this new feature, any shared or reposted content from other Instagram accounts will be removed from the main feed section of the platform.

The reposting accounts are usually referred to as social media aggregators which will come with significant change, as the users will expect to see only fresh content in their feed.

Referring to the new update in the app, Adam Mossari, who is the head of Instagram said that the new updated Feed will give a different level which will be playing field to content creators, meaning, content creators will be able to prepare their content as per the changes in the feed.

2 big upcoming changes on Instagram

Mossari said that whenever they (the Instagram team) witness any reposted content on Instagram, it is being replaced with the original content. Additionally, we will add a label for reposted content so that the original content can be traced back and visible to the followers of the reposting user.

Besides this, the second change which will take place on Instagram Feed will be the aggregators being removed from the recommendations, in case they share duplicate content repeatedly. Once the change is implemented in Instagram Feed, only the original content will get the preference on the social media app.

Benefits for the content creators

There are millions of content creators on Meta's popular photo/video-sharing platform, who keep updating their profile regularly. Once the change has been implemented on the platform, the original content will be prioritised on the platform.

At the same time, this will give a push to the aggregators for creating their original content, so that it can get placement in the feed. Also, this will save users from watching the same content on their feed, repeatedly.

