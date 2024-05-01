India successfully carries out trials of 'SMART' anti-submarine missile system: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ZUBINASHARA The missile system has been Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

India has achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of trials for the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) anti-submarine missile system, conducted off the coast of Odisha's Balasore on Wednesday. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the SMART system marks a crucial advancement in India's naval defence capabilities.

What did defence officials say?

Officials from the Defence sector confirmed the successful trials, emphasising the strategic importance of this indigenous development for the Indian Navy. The trials demonstrated the efficacy and reliability of the SMART system in effectively countering underwater threats, they added.

What does SMART system offer?

The SMART system, designed to bolster the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and indigenous innovation. With its supersonic capabilities and torpedo release mechanism, the SMART system offers a formidable deterrent against potential submarine threats, enhancing the Indian Navy's operational readiness and maritime defence posture.

About SMART anti-submarine missile system

It is a canister-based, long-range anti-submarine missile.

It has been developed by the DRDO for the Indian Navy.

The objective behind the project is to develop a quick reaction system that can launch torpedo from standoff distance.

The missile has a range of 643 km carrying a lightweight torpedo of range 20 km with a 50 kg high explosive warhead.

SMART uses a two-way data link connected to airborne or ship-based submarine detection and identification systems.

It can be launched from a surface ship or a truck-based coastal battery.

The missile is powered by a dual-stage solid-propellant rocket and utilizes electro-mechanical actuators for course correction.

The missile utilizes sea skimming in order to reduce detection range.

The first successful test of SMART was done on 5 October 2020 from Abdul Kalam Island.

