Bihar School timings changed due to heat waves and high temperatures, check new schedule

Bihar School timings changed

Patna District Magistrate has issued an order regarding the change in the school timings. As per the order, the academic activities up to class 10 will function from 10.30 am to 4 pm, and for classes 11 and 12, the schools will be operated from 11.30 to 4 pm. The order will come into effect from 1st May 2024 and will remain effective till 8th May 2024 in all private and government schools including pre-schools, and anganwadi centres of the district. The decision has been taken due to the prevalent heat wave and high temperature predicted by IMD in the district to ensure the well-being of the children.

Online classes to be conducted on alternate dates

The notice has been released by the District Magistrate, Shashank Kapil Ashok, IAS. The school authorities have been directed to reschedule their academic activities in conformity with the order. The order further asked school authorities to operate academic sessions through online mode and they can also plan classes of different standards for alternate dates.

The official reads, 'The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timings of academic activities in conformity of order as mentioned above. The order as mentioned above will come into force from May 1 and will remain effective till May 8.'

Weather conditions in Patna

As per IMD, today, the minimum temperature in the state is recorded at 30 degrees Celsius and maximum at 42 degrees. Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over East India till 02nd May and gradually abate thereafter. Heatwave conditions likely to continue over south Peninsular India during the next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in the coming five days, with thunderstorms over Northeast India, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin. The states that will witness the condition include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and others.