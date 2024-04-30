Delhi School EWS Admission 2024-25: Registration begins at edudel.nic.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi School EWS Admission 2024-25 registration begins

Delhi School EWS Admission 2024-25: The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has started the registration window for admission of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category students for the academic year 2024-25 in private schools. Parents who are seeking admission for their kid can apply on the official website of DoE, edudel.nic.in.

It should be noted that private schools in the national capital are mandated to reserve 25% of their seats for students of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups, and children with special needs (CWSN). As per norms, the allocation of these EWS seats will be based on a computer lottery system. The list of lucky draws for the academic year 2024-25 will be released on May 20.

Who is eligible for admission to preschool, and nursery classes?

Children between the age group of 3 and 5 years are eligible to apply for EWS and DG categories, while candidates between 3 and 7 years are eligible to apply for CWD or CWSN categories.

Who is eligible for admission to pre-primary or KG classes?

Children between the age group of 4 and 6 years are eligible to apply for EWS and DG categories, while candidates between 4 and 8 years are eligible to apply for CWD or CWSN categories.

Who is eligible for admission to primary or class 1?

Children between the age group of 5 and 7 years are eligible to apply for EWS and DG categories, while candidates between 5 and 9 years are eligible to apply for CWD or CWSN categories.

Note: The aspiring candidate should be a permanent resident of Delhi and their family income should not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakh per annum.

What are the documents required for Delhi School EWS Admission 2024-25?

Parents are required to furnish the following documents at the time of admission procedure for EWS/DG categories

Birth Certificate

Income Certificate

Domicle Certificate

Ration Card

Parent's ID

Certificate and disability, if applying under CWSN

How to apply for Delhi School EWS Admission 2024-25?

Visit the official website, edudel.nic.in

Click on the 'Delhi School EWS Admission 2024-25' link

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload the required documents, pay registration fee and click on 'submit' button

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply for EWS admission 2024-25