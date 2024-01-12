Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: First merit list to be released today, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 first merit list today, January 12.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: All private, unaided schools of the national capital will release the Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 first merit list today, January 12, as per the directives of the Directorate of Education, Delhi. The first merit list will be released for admission to pre-school (Nursery), pre-primary (KG), and Class 1. Parents and guardians can check the first merit list through the official website, once released.

Schools will also upload the criteria along with the related points for admission. After releasing the first list, schools will resolve the queries received from the parents about how points were given to their children. This will be managed by written messages, or emails from January 13 to 22.

How to check Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 first merit list?

The first merit list for Nursery admissions will be released on the respective websites of the schools. The link will also be shared in this article also, once released. Candidates can also follow the easy steps to check the first merit list.

Visit the official website of the respective school Click on the admission tab Navigate the link that reads, 'Admission Merit List' A PDF will appear on the screen Cross-check the details Download and save Admission Merit List PDF for future reference

Selection Procedure

All the Private Unaided Recognized Schools shall upload the details of children who apply for admission under Open Seats and points allotted to each of them by the schools under their point system, on the module available on the departmental website at the link through login Id and password-School Plant-School Information-details of applicants under open seats 2024-25.

If there is any tie among candidates, a random draw will be conducted. The draw of lots (if any either computerized or through slips), shall be conducted in a transparent manner in presence of parents. The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage to be maintained/retained by the school. The slips will be shown to the parents before putting in the box, being used for draw of lots.