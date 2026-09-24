NEET PG 2026 result OUT at nbe.edu.in, check steps to download your scorecard

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday (September 24) announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official websites at nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in, and cdn3.digialm.com.

Steps to download scorecard

To download the NEET PG scorecard, follow the steps below

Visit the official NBE website

Click on the NEET PG scorecard link.

Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

The NEET PG scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard PDF.

Take a printout for future reference.

When will the answer key be out

According to the NBEMS, the board will release the answer keys on or after October 1, along with the Question ID numbers, marked response IDs, and scores awarded for each question as per the evaluation scheme. Candidates will be able to access the answer key through the applicant login on the board’s official website.

How to download NEET PG answer key 2026 at nbe.edu.in

The candidates can check and download the NEET PG answer key on the official website - nbe.edu.in. To download the NEET PG answer key 2026, follow the steps below:

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on the NEET PG answer key PDF link

NEET PG answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save the NEET PG answer key PDF and take a printout.

NEET PG 2026

The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on August 30 in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The exam was held in computer-based examination (CBE) mode at 1,111 centres across 339 cities in the country.

A total of 2,63,535 candidates completed the exam on August 30. However, candidates appearing at the iON Digital Zone iDZ centres in Sitapura, Jaipur, faced disruptions due to technical glitches. Following the issue, NBEMS announced a re-examination for 2,445 affected candidates in Jaipur on September 5 from 3 pm.

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NEET PG answer key 2026 at nbe.edu.in shortly; know how to download