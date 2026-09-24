Schools in Odisha's Koraput to remain shut tomorrow amid heavy rainfall alert

Koraput (Odisha):

Amid inclement weather and heavy rainfall alert, schools in Odisha's Koraput will remain closed on Friday, September 25. "All categories of schools upto the Higher Secondary Level and Anganwadi centres in Koraput shall remain closed on September 25," the district collector in its order mentioned. Meanwhile, the schools and Anganwadi centres will remain open for teaching and non-teaching staffs.

Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Malkangiri will also remain closed tomorrow, as per earlier advisory on Cyclone Arnab. The schools and Anganwadi centres in Odisha's Khordha, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada and Bolangir were closed today due to cyclone-induced weather hazards.

Schools in Telangana to remain closed tomorrow due to Ganesh idol immersion

The schools and colleges in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and adjoining areas in Telangana will remain closed on Friday, September 25 in view of the Ganesh idol immersion procession. As per the official order, the schools and educational institutions which will observe holiday on September 25 will remain functional on November 14 to make up for the working day.

School holidays in October; check state-wise list

Gandhi Jayanti - October 2

Durga Puja - October 16 - 21

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) - October 20

Valmiki Jayanti - October 26

Karva Chauth - October 29

Delhi: The schools in Delhi will remain closed on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti which is a national holiday, Dussehra (Vijayadashami) - October 20, Valmiki Jayanti - October 26.

Uttar Pradesh: The schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and October 20 for Dussehra (Maha Navami / Vijaya Dashami).

Bihar: Apart from the Gandhi Jayanti which is a national holiday, the schools in Bihar will be closed on October 5 for Jitiya Vrat, and for Durga Puja from October 17 to 21.

West Bengal: The schools in West Bengal will be closed on October 10 for Mahalaya/ Devi Paksha, and from October 15 to 26 for Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja.

Odisha, Assam: The schools in Odisha and Assam will remain closed from October 17 to 21 due to Durga Puja, as it is Eastern India's one of the biggest festival.

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