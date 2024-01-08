First list of Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 to be released on This Date: Check age, selection process

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 first selection list on January 12

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: The Directorate of Education (DOE), Delhi is going to release the first list of successful applications who are looking for admission to Nursery, Kindergarten, and Class 1. The first list for admission in Delhi Nursery will be uploaded on January 12, 2024, according to the official notification. Once the merit list is out, the parents will be able to download 1st list from the official website, edudel.nic.in. The merit list will be released along with marks allotted under the points system.

Delhi Nursery's online application process to various private schools in Delhi was started on November 23, initiating the disclosure of final grades to candidates last Friday. The anticipation builds as families await the results of their applications.

The Department of Education (DoE) will oversee the centralized online admission process for 25 per cent of seats in private schools designated for economically disadvantaged individuals (EWS). According to the information shared by DoE, if multiple candidates have similar scores, the schools will hold a draw of lots to finalize the selection. The deadline for completing the admission process is March 8.

Age Limit

Nursery admission - Age of children should be between 3 and under 4 years old

KG (Kindergarten): The age limit of a child should be from 4 to under 5 years.

Class 1: The age requirement is between 5 and under 6 years.

Parents have until March 8 to fulfil the admission process requirements.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: Selection Criteria

As per the notice, the process for conducting the draw of lots, whether computerized or through slips, will be transparent and held in the presence of parents. Eligible parents will receive advance notification of the draw date, at least two days prior, through multiple channels such as the school's website, notice board, and email. The draw of lots will be recorded via videography, and the school will maintain the footage. Before being placed in the draw box, slips will be shown to the parents for transparency.

Additionally, all private unaided recognized schools are mandated to upload details of admitted and waitlisted children for open seats, along with the marks allotted to them based on the school's point system, onto the department's module. Moreover, schools will upload admission criteria and associated points, declaring the first list of shortlisted candidates with earned points on 12.01.2024.

Starting from January 13 to 22, schools will have a 10-day period to address parent queries concerning the points assigned to their children according to the school's criteria. Schools are expected to have a documented mechanism, either via email or letters, to respond to parental inquiries and maintain detailed records in a register.

List of Required Documents

Parents will have to carry the following documents as proof of address.