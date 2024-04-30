Punjab Board Result 2024: PSEB Class 8th, and 12th results today, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab PSEB Class 8th, and 12th result 2024 today

Punjab Board Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the class 8th and 12th results today, April 30. Students who appeared in the said exam can check their scorecards on the official website – pseb.ac.in. As per the official announcement, the Punjab board will announce the class 12 intermediate results at 4 pm today, April 30 via a press conference. Once the results are declared, the students will be able to download their scorecards using their registration number/roll number and password on the login page.

During the press conference, the board will announce the name of the board toppers along with the results. Also, the details on pass percentage, gender-wise percentage and other relevant information will be shared. This year, PSEB Class 8 exam 2024 was conducted between March 7 and 27 whereas PSEB Class 12 exams from February 13 to April 27.

Punjab Board Result 2024 Class 8th and 12th: Alternative websites

pseb.ac.in

indiaresults.nic.in

Punjab Board Result 2024 Class 8th and 12th: How to download scorecards?

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Click on the 'result' tab

Now, click on the 'Punjab Board Result 2024 Class 8th and 12th' link

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide the required login credentials and submit

Punjab Board Result 2024 Class 8th and 12th will appear on the screen

Download and save Punjab Board Result 2024 Class 8th and 12th for future reference

In 2023, the PSEB Class 12 results 2024 were declared on May 24. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 92.47 percent. As per the previous year's result, girls outshined boys by scoring 95.14% against 90.25% of boys.

The Punjab board has already released the results of class 10th on April 18. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 97.24%. Girls outperformed boys in the PSEB 10th board exams, with a pass percentage of 98.11%. Out of the 3 lakh students who appeared for the exams in the state, the girls fared better.