Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th Result 2024 likely to be released on THIS date!

Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th Result 2024 soon

Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2024: The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) will soon announce the class 12th board exam. As per media reports, the PSEB Class 12th results will be announced by April 30. However, there is no confirmation on the release of results date and time. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their results using roll number, and other details on the login page. The link to the Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2024 will be shared at pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.nic.in.

As per previous patterns, the link to the scorecards will be activated on the next day of the result announcement. The online marksheet will be provisional. Students will have to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools. The results are expected to be announced through a press conference. The details about the result announcement will be shared in due course. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th Result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, 'Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your required details and click on the 'submit' button

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th Result 2024 and save it for future reference

The results of the PSEB Class 10th board 2024 exam have already been declared by the board. As per results, this year, the overall pass percentage stood at 97.24 per cent, which is slightly down from last year's 97.56 per cent. Aditi from Teja Singh Independent Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana has secured the first position in the exam by scoring a perfect score of 650/650.