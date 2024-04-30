Uttarakhand Board Result 2024 released for class 10th, and 12th at ubse.uk.gov.in, 89.14 percent pass

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Uttarakhand Board Result 2024 released

Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, and 12th Result 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, or UKBSE has announced the class 10th, and 12th board exam results today, April 30, at 11.30 am. Students who appeared in both exams can now download their results from the official website of UKBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in.

As per the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 89.14 per cent, with girls scoring 92.54 per cent and boys scoring 92.54, which is 6.95 per cent higher. The announcement of the results has been made via press conference at 11.30 am today, April 30.

As per the information shared by the Uttarakhand Board, Priyanshu Rawat from Gangolihat has emerged as the topper in the Uttarakhand Board Class 10th examination, this year. Piyush Kholiya and Kanchan Joshi have topped the class 12 exam by scoring 488 marks out of 500. The overall pass percentage of the class 10th board exam 2024 stands at 89.14 per cent. On the other hand, it is recorded at 82.63 per cent for class 12.

How to download UK Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 scorecards online?

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UKBSE

Navigate the link to the 'UK Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 scorecards'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide essential details such as roll number, date of birth, and other details

UK Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 scorecards will appear on the screen

Download and save UK Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 scorecards for future reference

Alternative websites to check UK Board Class 10, 12 result 2024

– ubse.uk.gov.in

– uaresults.nic.in

This year, UK Board Class 10th and 12th exam 2024 was conducted between February 27 and March 16 in pen and paper mode wherein around 2 lakh students appeared for the exam. The results now have been uploaded to the official website. Students and parents can check results by following the above instructions.