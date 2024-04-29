Uttarakhand Board Result 2024: UBSE set to announce class 10th, 12th results tomorrow, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 tomorrow, April 30

Uttarakhand Board Result 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to announce class 10th, and 12th results tomorrow, April 30. Students who are eagerly waiting for the UBSE 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in. As per the official announcement, the results will be declared by the council chairman, Mahavir Singh Bisht, during a press conference scheduled for 11.30 am. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

As per the official data, this year, a total of 2,10,354 candidates registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th exams in 2024, of which, 1,15,606 students registered for Class 10 and 94,748 for Class 12. Last year, the overall pass percentage for class 10th was recorded at 85.17 percent, while the pass percentage for class 12 was 80.98 percent. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores at the following websites.

Alternative websites

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

indiatvnews.com/education

How to download UBSE Class 10th, 12th results?

Visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on 'UBSE Class 10th, 12th result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to provide roll number and other details

UBSE Class 10th, 12th result will appear on the screen

Download UBSE Class 10th, 12th result and save it for future reference

UBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2024: Easy steps to download scorecards via SMS

To download UBSE Class 10th, 12th result via SMS, students, and parents are required to follow these steps:-

Open SMS application on your mobile phone

Now, you need to type a message in the following format: "UK10 [roll number]." For Class 12, type: "UT12 [roll number]."

Send it to 5676750

You will receive the status of your result on the same number

What's next?

Students dissatisfied with their scores will have a chance to apply for a re-evaluation and rechecking. The details for the same will be shared in due course. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.