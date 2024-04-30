Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: BJP's Pallavi Dempo richest candidate with Rs 1,361 crore assets | Check Top 10

Follow us on Image Source : X/PALLAVI DEMPO BJP's South Goa candidate Pallavi Dempo

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: In the forthcoming third phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and The National Election Watch reveals that 29 per cent, or 392 out of the 1,352 candidates, are 'crorepatis', with each candidate boasting an average asset value of Rs 5.66 crore.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) South Goa candidate Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo stands as the wealthiest candidate with a declared wealth of Rs 1,361 crore. Followed Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, contesting from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, with assets worth Rs 424 crore. Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji, the Congress candidate from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, ranks third in wealth, with declared assets amounting to Rs 342 crore.

Who is Pallavi Dempo richest candidate in fray?

Dempo Industries executive director Pallavi Dempo is the first woman candidate in BJP's poll history in Goa who will contest Lok Sabha elections on the party ticket. Her assets include company shareholdings and luxury homes in Dubai and London.

According to her 119-page affidavit, she has declared assets worth Rs 255.44 crore. Her spouse, Shrinivas Dempo, has declared assets of Rs 998.83 crore. Dempo's wealth, as detailed in her affidavit, primarily stems from shareholdings in 81 companies and investments in bonds of renowned brands and banks. They own luxury properties in Dubai and London, possess luxury vehicles, jewellery, and have diversified investments.

Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo is a prominent figure in Goa, known for her entrepreneurial endeavors and contributions to education and culture. She holds a graduate degree in chemistry and an MBA from MIT, Pune. As the executive director of Dempo Industries, she oversees the media and real estate sectors of the company. Her husband, Shrinivas Dempo, is an esteemed industrialist leading the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The Dempo family actively engages in social initiatives, including adopting government high schools through the Rural School Adoption Programme to offer vocational training to girls. Pallavi Dempo serves as the president of the Indo-German Educational and Cultural Society, fostering cultural exchanges between Germany and Goa. She is also a trustee of the Moda Goa Foundation, a fashion and textile museum founded by Wendell Rodricks.

In addition to her corporate and philanthropic roles, Pallavi Dempo has been involved in academia, serving on the academic council affiliated with Goa University. She holds positions in various organizations and is a member of the managing committee of the Goa Cancer Society. Furthermore, she contributes to women's empowerment initiatives as part of the core committee of the All India Management Association's Women's Council (AIMA Aspire).

Check Top 10 crorepati candidates of phase 3

S.No. Name State Constituency Party Name Movable Assets (Rs) Immovable Assets (Rs) Total Assets (Rs) 1. Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo Goa South Goa BJP 12,50,28,38,731 1,11,40,00,000 1,361 Crore 2. Jyotiraditya M Scindia Madhya Pradesh Guna BJP 62,57,63,478 3,62,17,30,600 424 Crore 3. Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji Maharashtra Kolhapur Congress 1,65,77,48,000 1,77,09,20,000 342 Crore 4. Dr Prabha Mallikarjun Karnataka Davanagere Congress 91,41,51,446 1,49,86,52,464 241 Crore 5. Udayanraje Bhosale Maharashtra Satara BJP 20,55,51,392 2,02,56,82,547 223 Crore 6. Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar Maharashtra Madha BJP 1,81,30,13,580 24,52,44,795 205 Crore 7. Praveen Singh Aron Uttar Pradesh Bareilly Samajwadi Party 10,28,44,671 1,72,56,80,000 182 Crore 8. Supriya Sule Maharashtra Baramati Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) 1,52,70,29,006 13,81,57,342 166 Crore 9. Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal Assam Dhubri All India United Democratic Front 28,89,16,895 1,26,17,99,753 155 Crore 10. Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam Gujarat Jamnagar BJP 60,60,76,822 87,09,25,519 147 Crore

The third phase of the elections will be held on May 7.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 392 candidates in third phase are 'crorepatis', 18 pc have criminal cases

Also Read: 'BJP will achieve its target of '400 paar' in Lok Sabha elections 2024', asserts Rajnath Singh | EXCLUSIVE