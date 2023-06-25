OTET Admit Card 2023 out on bseodisha.ac.in; exam on July 1

Follow us on Image Source : BSE ODISHA OTET Admit Card 2023 link at bseodisha.ac.in

OTET Admit Card 2023 download, OTET 2023 exam date: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the admit card for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) on its website. Candidates who applied for the OTET 2023 can download their hall tickets through the official website of bseodisha.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the OTET exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 1 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same were released on June 23, 2023. Some of the candidates were facing problems in downloading BSE Odisha OTET 2023 admit card.

ALSO READ | JEE advanced AAT result 2023 OUT on jeeadv.ac.in, Here's how to download

In a tweet, the board said that the portal was checked by the technical team and confirmed to be in order. The difficulties in downloading different centers for OTET papers 1 and 2 might have occurred due to wrong entry of name, roll number, and mobile number at the time of submission of the application, said BSE Odisha.

OTET Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of OTET -- bseodisha.ac.in Click on the link that reads, 'ADMIT CARD ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OTET–2022(2nd)' You'll be directed to the new login page Enter your registration number, or mobile number and click on login OTET Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates can download OTET Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

OTET Admit Card 2023 direct download link

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 26 exam out for left out candidates, Here's direct link

In case, any candidate faces difficulty while downloading their hall ticket, they may contact BSE Control Room. Tel nos. (0671) 2412059,2412060. Candidates can directly download OTET Admit Card 2023 by clicking on the above link.

OTET 2023 exam pattern

There shall be two papers - paper 1 (primary classes) and paper 2 (Upper Primary Classes). The duration of the exam shall be 2.30 hours. The questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions carrying 150 questions. There shall be no negative marking. 1 mark will be awarded for each answer.

OTET 2023 paper 1 exam

Subjects No. of Questions No of Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I (Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali) 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

OTET 2023 paper 2 exam