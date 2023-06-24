KCET 2023: Online document verification from June 27, check list of documents, guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV kcet 2023 online document verification on June 27

KCET 2023 document verification: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is going to start the document verification process for KCET UGCET-qualified candidates soon. According to the official dates, the process will start from June 27 to July 15. The exam authority has released the rank-wise schedule for document verification on the official website. Candidates can download it by accessing the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

According to the official notice, the online document verification will be held for the candidates who are eligible under clause code 'A' in the UGET 23 form and the candidates who claimed eligibility under 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'H', 'I', 'J', 'K', 'L', 'M', 'N' and 'O' will have to appear for the offline verification process at KEA Bangalore.

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 26 exam out for left out candidates, Here's direct link

KCET 2023: What are the documents required while verification?

KCET 2023 hall ticket Printout of the application configuration form Class 10th mark sheet Class 12th mark sheet Academic Certificates

ALSO READ | JEE advanced AAT result 2023 OUT on jeeadv.ac.in, Here's how to download

KCET 2023: Important Guidelines for document verification