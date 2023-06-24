CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 26 exam out for left out candidates, Here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : CUET CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 26 exam

CUET PG 2023 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Common University Entrance Test 2023 (CUET) - Post Graduation. Candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from 5th to 17th June their test and rescheduled for June 26 can download their hall tickets using credentials on the login page.

CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th & 30th June 2023 for the candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from the 5th to 17th June test. The testing agency has today released the admit card for the June 26th exam. Candidates can download CUET PG 2023 admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

CUET PG 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of cuet - cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'CUET PG 2023 admit card' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credientials and click on the submit button CUET PG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download CUET PG 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

Candidates have been advised to read subject-specific instructions and additional instructions carefully. If a candidate has trouble downloading or verifying their CUET (PG) -2023 admit card or examination city notification slip, they can send an email to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or call 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700. Candidates have been advised to frequently check the NTA website(s) at www.nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for the most recent information regarding the exam.