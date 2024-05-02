Prajwal Revanna didn't seek political clearance before leaving for Germany, says MEA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protest against Prajwal Revanna

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said Prajwal Revann, JD(S) leader and accused of sexually abusing women, did not seek political clearance before leaving for Germany. Prajwal is suspected to be in Germany.

"No political clearance was either sought or issued by the MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany. Obviously, no visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The Ministry has also not issued any visa note for any other country for the said MP...Yes, he travelled on a diplomatic passport," he added.

Prajwal, grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, including his staffers at his home. Scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old JD(S) MP had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

The Karnataka government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of IPS officers led by Additional Director General of Police B K Singh to probe the alleged sexual harassment of many women by Prajwal, who is said to be in Germany currently.

An FIR has already been registered against Prajwal as well as his father Revanna at the Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district for allegedly sexually harassing their former cook.

Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna in sex scandal case

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said a lookout circular has been issued to arrest Revanna. On Prajwal seeking seven more days to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case as he is abroad, he said there is no provision to grant more than 24 hours.

“A lookout notice has been issued soon after it was learnt that Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad. We have informed all the ports and airports about the lookout notice,” the Minister said.

What is the whole matter?

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on April 28 against former minister HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna respectively. The case was registered in Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook. The complainant said she is a relative of Revanna’s wife Bhavani. She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her, and his son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have "vulgar conversations" with her.

