When Ramayan's 'Ravan' Arvind Trivedi won 1991 election in Gujarat during 'Ram Wave'

Actor Arun Govil who is popularly known for playing the role of Lord Ram in the ‘Ramayan’ TV series will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Meerut seat in Uttar Pradesh, it is quite interesting to trace the political histories and connections of other actors from the most famous rendition of Ramayan on Indian television.

Arun Govil played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s cult hit TV show 'Ramayan' which became immensely popular when it was telecast in 1987. Besides Govil, late veteran actor Arvind Trivedi who played the role of 'Raavan' in the TV series, Deepika Chikhlia who played Sita, and Dara Singh who played Hanuman have all been members of the Bharatiya Janata Party for a period of their lives.

Know more about Late Arvind Trivedi's political career

Arvind Trivedi best known for playing Ravan on the popular mythological show died on October 6, 2021, following a heart attack. Trivedi, who played Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has acted in over 250 films in Hindi and Gujarati language.

As he gained popularity through his role, the 82-year-old received a BJP ticket from the Lok Sabha constituency of Sabarkantha in Gujarat. He was a Member of Parliament (MP) from 1991 to 1996.

When will Gujarat vote?

Polling for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7 (Tuesday), with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has a total of 26 Lok Sabha seats, but voting will take place on only 25 as in one constituency (Surat) the BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal has been elected unopposed.

Arvind Trivedi's professional career

Apart from playing the iconic character of Ravan in 'Ramayan', Arvind had also played a pivotal role in the hit TV show 'Vikram Aur Betaal'. The late star had a prolific career spanning more than three decades in the Gujarati cinema. 'Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya' remains one of the most popular Gujarati films of all time.

For a brief period, between 2002 and 2003, the late actor was appointed as the acting chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

ADR data report on criminal cases against candidates in Gujarat ​

Thirty six out of the 266 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat have criminal cases against them, with some also facing attempt to murder and dacoity charges, as per an analysis of their affidavits by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Elections to 25 out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on May 7. "Out of the 266 candidates, 36, or 14 per cent, have criminal charges against them, as per details provided by them in the affidavits. Out of them, 21, or 8 per cent, have serious criminal cases against them," ADR's Gujarat coordinator Pankti Jog told reporters here on Monday.

Serious criminal cases are those which attract a maximum punishment of 5 years or more, are non-bailable, related to murder, rape, kidnapping, bribery, assault, causing loss to the exchequer, crimes against women, hate speech, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, she said.

Among the major parties, out of the 25 BJP candidates, four, or 15 per cent, have criminal cases against them, with two facing serious charges, as per the data of ADR, which is an electoral reform advocacy group.

Out of the 23 Congress candidates, six, or 26 per cent, are named in criminal cases, with three facing serious charges, showed the ADR analysis of the Election Commission data. Tribal leaders Anant Patel and Dilip Vasava, contesting from Valsad and Bharuch seats respectively, are facing cases on charges of attempt to murder.

Patel is the Congress candidate, while Vasava is the Bharat Adivasi Party nominee. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Chaitar Vasava and independent nominee Ismail Patel, both constesting from Bharuch seat, have the highest number of 13 criminal cases each against them. The cases against Chaitar Vasava include of dacoity, sexual harassment, abetment of suicide and hate speech, as per the ADR data.

Ismail Patel is facing various charges including dacoity, forgery and voluntarily causing hurt. Out of the total 118 independent candidates, 18 have criminal cases against them, with 11 facing serious charges, the ADR said showed. Anant Patel is also accused in cases of attempt to murder, dacoity and voluntarily causing hurt. In one case, he was also convicted and fined Rs 99.

Dilip Vasava, who is facing the charge of attempt to murder, was sentenced to three years imprisonment in 2016. He has filed an appeal against the court order which is currently pending, the data showed.

Chaitar Vasava was sentenced to 6-month imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000 in one of the cases. Independent candidate from Kheda seat, Hitesh Parmar, is facing charges of stalking and criminal intimidation, according to the data. Congress' Banaskantha seat candidate Geniben Thakor has a case pending related to abetment of suicide, said the data.

