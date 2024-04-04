Meerut Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP's Arun Govil to contest against Samajwadi Party's Sunita Verma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Arun Govil to contest against Samajwadi Party's (SP) Sunita Verma and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Devvrit Tyagi from Meerut seat in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Meerut Lok Sabha Election 2024: The key contest in Meerut Lok Sabha constituency is going to take place between Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Arun Govil, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Sunita Verma and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Devvrit Tyagi. Polling in Meerut will be held in the second phase on April 26 during the general elections.

Overall, Lok Sabha elections 2024 have been scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes is set for June 4.

The Samajwadi Party has changed its candidate two times from Meerut. First, it fielded Bhanu Pratap Singh but replaced him with Atul Pradhan. However, the party later replaced Pradhan with Sunita Verma.

BJP has fielded Arun Govil from his hometown Meerut, who is best known for his role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's TV adaptation of Ramayan.

Govil has replaced three-time Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, who win the election on BJP's ticket in 2019, 2014 and 2009.

According to the election affidavit filed by Govil in Meerut, the 72-year-old BJP candidate is a resident of Versova in Andheri West area of Mumbai. He is a voter of the Versova assembly constituency.

Govil has said he was born in Meerut and spent first 17 years of his life in the city.

He did his Class 10th from Government Inter College, Meerut in 1966, and he passed his Class 12th from Government Intermediate College Saharanpur in 1968. He did BSc from a Shahjahanpur College, affiliated to Agra University, in 1972.

Meerut Lok Sabha Result 2019

In 2019, BJP's Rajendra Agarwal defeated BSP's Haji Yaqoob Qureshi