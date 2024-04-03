Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Etela Rajender vs Ragidi Laxma Reddy vs Sunitha Mahender in Malkajgiri

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, political parties from all spectrums are strategically positioning themselves to secure victories, with the Malkajgiri constituency in the limelight. The seat, one of the largest parliamentary constituencies in the country, has drawn intense focus from major parties. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy clinched victory in the previous elections, elevating Congress’ prominence in the region. With the sitting seat also in contention, Congress is keen on reaffirming its dominance in Malkajgiri.

Congress intensifies efforts on sitting seat

The victory of Revanth Reddy in the previous elections has bolstered Congress’ resolve to maintain a stronghold in Malkajgiri. Despite daunting circumstances, securing victory in this constituency remains Congress’ top priority. Contesting against a formidable opponent, BJP’s Sunitha Mahender Reddy, Congress has publicly declared Mahendar Reddy’s candidacy, aiming to reclaim the seat. Malkajgiri’s parliamentary constituency, often dubbed ‘Mini India,’ holds significant electoral weight. In the previous elections, Congress managed to secure the constituency twice, showcasing its appeal among the populace.

Significance of Malkajgiri constituency

The Malkajgiri constituency, home to Air Force and Army establishments alongside industrial and educational hubs, is a microcosm of diverse interests. With approximately 38 lakh voters, this constituency, established in 2009, has emerged as a crucial battleground. Amidst talks of political realignments, the constituency has consistently leaned towards Congress and TDP in previous elections, making it a decisive terrain.

Challenges and strategies

Revanth Reddy’s keen focus on retaining the parliamentary seat reflects Congress’ determination to succeed. Strategising for a third consecutive victory, Congress is banking on Tummala Nageswara Rao’s stewardship of the constituency. However, winning even a single seat in the assembly elections could prove challenging for Congress. While the party faces headwinds nationally, local dynamics in Malkajgiri seem favourable towards BJP, posing a formidable challenge to Congress’ ambitions.

BJP’s agenda and Modi’s influence

The BJP has meticulously planned its campaign to wrest control of Malkajgiri. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, BJP leaders are actively canvassing for votes, emphasising the need to secure parliamentary seats to bolster Modi’s leadership. Winning a majority of the parliamentary seats holds the key to shaping the nation’s political landscape. Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Malkajgiri underscored the party’s commitment to secure victories in the upcoming elections. Former minister Etela Rajender’s candidature from the BJP further intensifies the electoral battle, promising a spirited contest in Malkajgiri. As the electoral battlefield heats up, Malkajgiri braces for a fiercely contested election, with political juggernauts vying for supremacy.

Also read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leads in Telangana, BJP to win 5 seats, says India TV poll