Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leads in Telangana, BJP to win 5 seats, says India TV poll

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: The Congress party is projected to secure nine seats in Telangana, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is anticipated to capture five seats, according to a recent India TV-CNX opinion poll.

According to the opinion poll survey, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) may grab two seats while Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to get just one seat.

Meanwhile, BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Dharmapuri Arvind and G Kishan Reddy are leading in Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Secunderabad respectively. As per the opinion poll, AIMIM may retain its traditional constituency as Owaisi is leading in Hyderabad.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) (now known as the BRS) won 9 seats, the BJP secured 4 seats, the Congress won 3 seats, and the AIMIM emerged victorious in 1 seat.

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results in Telangana (Total Seats: 17)

TRS: 09

BJP: 04

Congress: 03

AIMIM: 01

Highlights of Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2019:

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, now BRS) won Peddapalle, Zahirabad, Medak, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Khammam constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Telangana.

Congress leader Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy won the Nalgonda constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating TRS candidate Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy with a margin of 25,682 votes.

Congress leader Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy won the Bhongir constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating TRS candidate Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud with a margin of 5,219 votes.

BJP leader G Kishan Reddy won the Secundrabad constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating TRS candidate Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav with a margin of 62,114 votes.

BJP candidate Arvind Dharmapuri won the Nizamabad constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating TRS candidate and KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha with a margin of 70,875 votes.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi won the Hyderabad constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating BJP candidate Dr Bhagavanth Rao with a margin of 2,82,186 votes.

TRS leader Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won the Medak constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Congress candidate Anil Kumar Gali with a margin of 3,16,427 votes.

Congress leader Anumula Revanth Reddy won the Malkajgiri constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating TRS candidate Rajashekar Reddy Marri with a margin of 10,919 votes.

TRS candidate Pothuganti Ramulu won the Nagarkurnool constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Congress candidate Dr Mallu Ravi with a margin of 1,89,748 votes.

TRS candidate Kavitha Malothu won the Mahabubabad constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Congress candidate Balaram Naik Porika with a margin of 1,46,663 votes.

TRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao won the Khammam constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Congress candidate Renuka Chowdhury with a margin of 1,68,062 votes.

TRS candidate Dayakar Pasunoori won the Warangal constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Congress candidate Dommati Sambaiah with a margin of 3,50,298 votes.

TRS candidate Manne Srinivas Reddy won the Mahbubnagar constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating BJP candidate DK Aruna with a margin of 77,829 votes.

TRS candidate Dr G Ranjith Reddy won the Chevella constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy with a margin of 14,317 votes.

TRS candidate BB Patil won the Zahirabad constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Congress candidate Madan Mohan Rao with a margin of 6,229 votes.

TRS candidate Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta won the Peddapalle constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Congress candidate Agam Chandrasekhar with a margin of 95,180 votes.

BJP candidate Soyam Bapu Rao won the Adilabad constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating TRS candidate Godam Nagesh with a margin of 58,560 votes.

Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2014:

TRS: 11

Congress: 02

BJP: 01

AIMIM: 01

TDP: 01

YSRCP: 01

