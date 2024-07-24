Hyderabad: One dead, several injured as fire breaks out at furniture manufacturing unit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Hyderabad: One dead, six injured as fire breaks out at furniture manufacturing unit.

Hyderabad fire: A fire broke out at a furniture manufacturing unit in Hyderabad's Jiyaguda, claiming one life and leaving several others injured. As per the fire control room, "The incident occurred at a 4-storey building, where 21 people were present when the fire started at around 1 am."

"We received a fire call at 1.22 am and responded immediately. Our team rescued several people, but unfortunately, one person died and six others were injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway," said a fire official.

Family members injured in fire

Four members of a family, including an eight-year-old girl were seriously injured in a fire accident in a building in the early hours of Wednesday (July 24), police said. Fire and police personnel rescued people trapped in the building.

The flames erupted on the ground floor of the three-storied building under Kulsumpura Police Station limits at around 1:00 am and subsequently spread to the first and second floors, they said. After receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and they doused the flames by 3:00 am.

Four members of a family residing in the flat in the building suffered burns and were admitted to a state-run hospital, a senior Police official told media. Two of the injured suffered about 90 per cent burns, while another sustained 50 per cent burns, a police official said adding the girl suffered 35 per cent burns.

The building owner was running a furniture manufacturing unit on the ground floor, police said, and added that the exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

(With agencies inputs)

