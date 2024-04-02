Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP may win 6 seats in Punjab, BJP to improve, says India TV Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann may win six seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. The BJP is also likely to improve its tally and may grab three seats, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

The Congress is likely to win three seats while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may get just one.

Voting in all 13 seats in Punjab will take in the seventh phase on June 1 during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

