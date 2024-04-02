Tuesday, April 02, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP may win 6 seats in Punjab, BJP to improve, says India TV Opinion Poll

Polling on all 13 seats in Punjab will take place in the seventh phase during the Lok Sabha elections. The results of general elections will be announced on June 4.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2024 14:45 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann may win six seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. The BJP is also likely to improve its tally and may grab three seats, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

The Congress is likely to win three seats while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may get just one.

Voting in all 13 seats in Punjab will take in the seventh phase on June 1 during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab

  1. Gurdaspur
  2. Amritsar
  3. Khadoor Sahib
  4. Jalandhar
  5. Hoshiarpur
  6. Anandpur Sahib
  7. Ludhiana
  8. Fatehgarh Sahib
  9. Faridkot
  10. Firozpur
  11. Bathinda
  12. Sangrur
  13. Patiala
