Telangana: Hyderabad man dies by suicide after killing wife, 10-month-old daughter

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man resorted to killings as he suspected the character of his wife. Ganesh killed his wife and daughter at his house and later died by suicide on a railway track at Suchitra.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Hyderabad Updated on: July 21, 2024 14:14 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Hyderabad man dies by suicide after killing wife, 10-month-old daughter.

In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and 10-month-old daughter at his home before ending his life in the Bowenpally area in Secunderabad today (July 21). Acting on information, police rushed to the spot and found the body of a woman and her daughter. According to police, Ganesh strangulated his wife Swapna and daughter Nakshatra to death. He later killed himself by jumping before a moving train.

According to Ganesh's neighbours, he was an autorickshaw driver and the family had migrated from Maharashtra a few years ago. A police officer of Bowenpally police station said they had registered a case and took up further investigation.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

