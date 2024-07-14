Telangana man arrested for murdering wife, daughters over extra marital affair

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

A 32-year-old man from Khammam district in Telangana was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two young daughters, then staging their deaths to appear as a road accident, police reported on Sunday.

The accused, employed as a physiotherapist at a hospital in Hyderabad, was having an extramarital affair with a nurse from the same hospital. According to police, he committed the murders to continue his relationship with his colleague, having previously argued with his wife about the affair.

About the incident

The Police stated, on May 28, the man took his 26-year-old wife and their two children on a drive in Raghunadhapalem mandal. There he first killed his wife by injecting her with a high dose of anesthesia and then smothered his daughters, aged four and two-and-a-half years.

"He, in an attempt to cover up the crime, then placed his wife on the rear seat and his daughters in the front seats before deliberately crashing the car into a roadside tree, hoping to pass off the deaths as the result of an accident," the Police said.

"However, when autopsy reports and technical evidence revealed inconsistencies, the man was questioned and post which he confessed to the crime," the police added.

Meanwhile, the accused has been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

