Telangana: Six BRS MLCs join Congress in major setback to KCR-led party | Details here

In yet another massive blow to K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party, as many as six Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLCs joined Congress on Friday night in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The MLCs who joined the Congress party include Dande Vittal, Bhanu Prasad, B Dayanand, Prabhakar Rao, Basavaraju Saraiah and E Mallesham. The MLCs joined the Congress soon after Revanth Reddy returned from a two-day trip to the national capital Thursday night.

With the latest development, the strength of the ruling Congress in the Upper House of the Legislature has increased to 12. There are four nominated MLCs, two members from AIMIM, one each from BJP, PRTU, and one independent MLC, while two seats are vacant in the 40-member house. The BRS continues to suffer from desertions, with several leaders, including six MLAs, leaving the party after its defeat in the assembly polls last year.

BRS leader slams Congress on defections

Taking exception to the BRS MLAs switching sides to Congress, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao recently said his party had seen similar defections in the past when the Congress was in power and that it had to eventually "bow down". However, Revanth Reddy, speaking to the media in Delhi on Thursday, attacked the BRS for encouraging defections when it was in power. "We have faced several defections of MLAs in the past in 2004-06 when Congress was in government. Telangana responded strongly by stepping up the people’s agitation & eventually Congress had to bow its head. History shall repeat itself," Rama Rao said on 'X'.

Telangana Assembly elections 2023

BRS had won 39 of the total 119 Assembly seats in the elections held last year, while Congress came to power with 64 seats. However, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident earlier this year. Congress won the recently held bypoll for Secunderabad Cantonment segment. This led to an increase in its strength to 65.

