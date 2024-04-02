BJP to win all seats in Haryana-Himachal again, Omar's NC ahead in Kashmir: India TV-CNX Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omar Abdullah

New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader and former JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah may secure three out of five seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to an India TV-CNX opinion poll. While BJP may secure three out of six seats including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Besides, the opinion poll predicts the BJP is likely to win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming elections. Polling for the four parliamentary seats and six Assembly by-elections in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held on June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Earlier on Monday, the National Conference named veteran leader Mian Altaf Ahmad as the party's candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah made the announcement on behalf of party president Farooq Abdullah in the presence of Ahmad, a party spokesperson said. Omar emphasised Ahmad's widespread popularity across various segments of society and expressed confidence that he would garner substantial support from the people.

The National Conference, which is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, will be contesting three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir Valley. The PDP -- which is also part of the INDIA alliance -- is likely to field its own candidates for two of the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir but the party has not made a formal announcement so far.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 Opinion Poll: Congress ahead in Telangana, BJP to sweep Chhattisgarh-Haryana