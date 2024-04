The Election Commission declared the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on March 16. The polling for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.

The poll body informed that 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26.

The third phase in 94 seats will be held on May 7, the fourth in 96 constituencies on May 13, the fifth in 49 seats on May 20, the sixth in 57 seats on May 25 and the seventh and last in 57 and the last phase on June 1.