From Arun Govil to Sunil Lahri: Then and now pics of lead actors of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

evotees of Lord Ram have been waiting for the consecration for centuries and finally, their wait will be over on January 22, 2024. The inauguration of the grand temple will be held on January 22, which also has a significant religious importance. The city of Ayodhya is waiting for the much-awaited day and devotees of Lord Ram across the globe will be watching the event live on their screens. This is not the first time the whole nation has been united for the arrival of Lord Ram, earlier, there was an iconic television show, that used to bind every household in India, and no points for guessing it was Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Let us take a look at what the lead actors of the show look like now.

Arun Govil as Lord Ram

Arun Govil essayed the character of Lord Ram on the iconic show. The actor is now 66 years old in 2021 joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Fans of the show still remember him as the Lord Ram and even today people are seen touching his feet whenever the actor is seen in public.

Dipika Chikhlia as Mata Sita

Actress Dipika played Mata Sita, wife of Lord Ram on the show. After the show, she played a few supporting roles in Hindi films but couldn't manage to impress the audience. However, she returned to television in 2017 with a show titled Chutta Chheda, a Gujarati TV serial. In 2019, she played Yami Gautam's mother in Bala. It is also reported that Dipika will be seen portraying the role of Sarojini Naidu in her biopic.

Arvind Trivedi as Ravan

Arvind Trivedi played the role of Ravan on the Ramanand Sagar's show. Before the show, the actor was a popular name in the Gujarati cinema and acted in several flicks. He became a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, as a member of BJP and held the office from 1991 to 1996. The actor passed away on October 6, 2021 aged 82.

Sunil Lahri as Laxman

The actor played Laxman, Lord Ram's brother's role on the show. After the show, he played several supporting roles in films but fans still remember him for his role as Laxman till today. In a interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the actor once revealed that if he gets a chance to play a role in a show based on Ramayan, he will like to play Ravan.

Bal Dhuri as Dashratha

The actor, who played Dashratha's role in Ramayana, is also a popular name in Marathi cinema and theatre. On the show, his real-life wife Jayshree Gadkar played his on-screen wife, Kaushalya.

After the iconic mythological show, Bal Dhuri acted in several Hindi and Marathi films. His last film was a Marathi film titled Sadarakshanaay, which was released in 2011.

Sanjay Jog as Bharat

Before the show, Sanjay Jog worked in several regional language flicks including Marathi and Gujarati. The actor passed away on November 27, 1995. He was 40.

Dara Singh as Lord Hanuman

Dara Singh was a professional wrestler, actor, and politician. Apart from the show, Dara Singh played Hanuman on the 1976 release Bajrangbali. The actor died on July 12, 2012, aged 83. He was also inducted into the Legacy Category of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

