Archery World Cup 2024: India stun Olympic champions South Korea to claim men's recurve gold

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dhiraj Bommadevara.

The Indian men's archery team comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav made the country proud by winning the gold medal in the recurve category after defeating the Olympic champions South Korea at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai.

India were clinical in their approach and claimed a 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53) victory over the South Koreans without dropping a set.

This is India's fourth fifth gold at the ongoing event. Earlier, a phenomenal effort by the Indian compound archers saw them bag gold medals in the men's, women's and mixed categories.

It was followed by another gold that came after Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the women's compound individual section.

More to follow......