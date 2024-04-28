Sunday, April 28, 2024
     
  5. Archery World Cup 2024: India stun Olympic champions South Korea to claim men's recurve gold

Archery World Cup 2024: India stun Olympic champions South Korea to claim men's recurve gold

India didn't drop a single set to win the gold against the mighty favourite South Koreans in the season-opening global event. The trio of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav brought laurels to the country.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2024 10:08 IST
Dhiraj Bommadevara.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dhiraj Bommadevara.

The Indian men's archery team comprising  Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav made the country proud by winning the gold medal in the recurve category after defeating the Olympic champions South Korea at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai.

India were clinical in their approach and claimed a 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53) victory over the South Koreans without dropping a set.

This is India's fourth fifth gold at the ongoing event. Earlier, a phenomenal effort by the Indian compound archers saw them bag gold medals in the men's, women's and mixed categories.

It was followed by another gold that came after Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the women's compound individual section.

More to follow......

