Rana Daggubati removes shoes before posing in front of HanuMan's film poster, video goes viral | WATCH

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, is currently a hot topic among the moviegoers and general public. Not only this, despite facing tough competition from Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas, the film managed to outshine it with its positive word-of-mouth. Recently, a trailer launch was organised in Mumbai wherein the South star Rana Daggubati also appeared. From the event, Rana's video of removing shoes before posing in from of the film's poster featuring Lord Hanuman is doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, Rana Daggubati can be seen entering the hall ewhere the poster of the newly released film are placed. The actor goes in a corner and is seen removing shoes and keeping them aside. He then comes on the stage and poses for the paps. Netizens are praising the actor's gesture and flooded the comment section with applauds.

The social media user named Mr Sinha shared the video and wrote, ''The reason why I love Telugu film industry. Most of them are so connected with Hindu culture. Just see how @RanaDaggubati removed his shoes before posing in front of the Bajrang Bali's poster. Such small things do matter.''

Commenting on the post, one user wrote, ''They are real stars , hamare yaha yeh log reel me hi jite hai.'' Another one wrote, ''South actors are connected to roots and earns respect.'' A third user commented, ''This is exactly why I became fan of South Movies and Telugu in particular. Unapologetic connection to our roots. Costumes, food, outdoors, customs, music feel so Indian. Maybe pan Indian factor forces bollywood movies to blur these contents.''

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in the Tamil-language actioner titled Vettaiyan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier and superstar Rajinikanth in prominent roles.

