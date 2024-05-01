Google services back online after brief outage: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google services

Reports from users worldwide indicate that Google experienced a widespread outage which resulted in difficulties accessing the search engine. According to Downdetector, a website that collects status updates from various sources, there were issues with multiple Google services including Google Search. Over 300 users in the United Kingdom and 1400 users in the United States reported facing problems while using Google. Many users in New York, Denver, Colorado, and Seattle complained about issues with the service. However, some Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps and Google Talk seemed to be working fine for some users. Almost 100 users in the US reported facing problems with Google Maps, according to Downdetector.

On the social media platform X, a user wrote, "The Google is down. Major outages affecting thousands of users have been reported in the US, the UK, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia." Users took to social media to share their struggles with accessing Google, with one person posting on X (formerly Twitter), "Google down," along with a screenshot showing an error page popping up while attempting to use the search engine.

Various publications reported that the error message displayed was "502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know."

