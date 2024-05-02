Esha Deol shares UNSEEN pic of Hema Malini and Dharmendra on their 44th wedding anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980.

Veteran Bollywood stars Hema Malini and Dharmendra are celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary today, May 2, 2024. Wishing her parents on the special occasion, Esha Deol shared an adorable and unseen picture of her parents. ''Happy anniversary to my papa & mamma. I adore you, i love you and I just want to hug you,'' she wrote along with the picture. In the image, Hema Malini can be seen leaning her head on Dharmendra's shoulder. The 'Dream Girl of Bollywood' looks 'beautiful' in a floral print. Dharmendra, on the other hand, looks 'dapper' in a green-coloured shirt.

Hema Malini, Dharmendra's love story

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980 and have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema is the second wife of the veteran actor. Dharmendra also has two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and two daughters with his first wife Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1970, while shooting for the film Tum Haseen Main Jawan. The two played the lead roles in the film. Over the years, the two fell in love even though Dharmendra was a married man with four kids. However, the two finally tied the knot in 1980.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis.

Hema Malini busy with Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Hema Malini is quite busy with her political stint amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The BJP candidate is seeking re-election from Mathura, a constituency she has represented since 2014. She is contesting against Congress's Mukesh Dhangar in the Mathura constituency. Recently, Esha and her sister Ahana were seen campaigning for their mother in Mathura. In Mathura, voting was held in the second phase on April 26.

