Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul, Priyanka to contest polls from Uttar Pradesh, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress top leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at an event.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the speculations continue over the Congress party's decision to field candidates from Amethi and Raebareli, former party president Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, sources said. Rahul Gandhi remains firm in his stance, expressing his reluctance to contest elections from two constituencies. Additionally, he also does not want to leave Wayanad if he wins two seats, they added.

However, there are concerns among party leaders about the potential negative perception if he opts out of contesting from Uttar Pradesh, fearing it may send a detrimental message across the country.

Gandhi family's dual dilemma: Stance Vs Prospects

Rahul Gandhi also maintains his stance against the idea of three members of the same family serving as Members of Parliament, expressing concerns that it could convey the wrong message, sources said. However, party leaders are optimistic about the prospects in Amethi and Rae Bareilly, with internal surveys suggesting that Congress could secure victory in two seats if members of the Gandhi family contest the elections, they added.

Will Priyanka Gandhi contest election?

According to sources, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is reportedly not planning to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She believes that her efforts would be more beneficial to the party if she focuses on campaigning across Uttar Pradesh rather than contesting from a single seat. The Congress general secretary has been extensively campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.

It should be noted here that Amethi and Raebareli are considered as traditional pocket boroughs of the Gandhi-Nehru family as its members have represented the seats for several decades. Amid the mounting suspense, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said a decision will be taken on the matter “very soon” as the last date for filing nominations for the seats is May 3.

Congress' hold over Amethi, Raebareli

The Amethi seat has been represented by Rahul Gandhi since 2004 and he remained a member of Parliament from the constituency for three consecutive terms till 2019 when he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi currently represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala from where he had also contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Raebareli constituency was represented by Sonia Gandhi from 2004 to 2024. Prior to that, Sonia Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency after she entered politics and contested for the first time in 1999. The seat has previously been represented by Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Notably, the Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.