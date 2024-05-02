CSIR UGC NET 2024 June registration begins: Check eligibility, how to apply, and more

Follow us on Image Source : NTA CSIR CSIR UGC NET 2024 June registration begins

CSIR UGC NET 2024 June registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) 2024. Interested individuals can visit the official website and apply for the same at the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The application window will remain open from May 1 to 21. The candidates are required to pay an application fee while submitting their online application form. The facility to remit the CSIR UGC NET 2024 June application fee will remain available till May 23 up to 11.50 pm. The correction window will remain available from May 25 to 27.

Exam Date

The testing agency (NTA) has scheduled the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination 2024 exam on June 25, 26 & 27th. The candidates will be able to download the admit cards in due course. The details about the same will be communicated in due course of time. The Examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The language of the exam will be bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per the option exercised in the Application Form. In case of any ambiguity between the Hindi and English versions due to translation, the English version would be treated as final.

Who is eligible?

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from recognized universities/ institutions are eligible for this Test. Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD)/ Third gender category candidates should have secured at least 50 percent marks in their master's degree or equivalent exam.

Age Limit

JRF: Not more than 30 years

Assistant Professor, Admission to PhD: no upper age limit

How to apply?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, 'Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2024 registration'

It will redirect you to the application form window where you need to register as 'New Candidate', if you are a new candidate

On successful registration, proceed to the application form by providing login details

Upload documents, pay application fee, and download the confirmation page

Direct link to apply