Obscene videos case: Lookout notice issued against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna

Kalaburagi: A day after Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna sought time to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the alleged obscene videos case, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said a lookout circular has been issued to arrest JDS MP who is facing allegations of sexually abusing women.

Prajwal is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, and the son of MLA and former Minister H D Revanna.

Lookout notice issued

“A lookout notice has been issued soon after it was learnt that Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad. We have informed all the ports and airports about the lookout notice,” the Minister told reporters.

On Prajwal seeking seven more days to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case as he is abroad, Parameshwara said there is no provision to grant more than 24 hours. “Our SIT members are taking legal opinion whether to give time to the accused. The SIT will move forward to arrest him since there is no provision to give more than 24 hours,” he added.

He said one more victim has come forward and lodged a complaint against Prajwal. “The victim's statements have been recorded. In the meantime, one more woman has lodged a complaint, whose details I cannot share,” the Minister said.

SIT probe into sex scandal

Soon after the matter surfaced, the Karnataka government ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the high-profile matter. The government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of IPS officers led by Additional Director General of Police B K Singh to probe the alleged sexual harassment of many women by Prajwal, who is said to be in Germany currently.

What is the whole matter?

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on April 28 against HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna respectively. The case was registered in Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook. The complainant said she is a relative of Revanna’s wife Bhavani. She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her, and his son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have "vulgar conversations" with her.

(With agencies inputs)

