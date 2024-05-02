Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan celebrate Saba Pataudi's birthday | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saba Pataudi celebrated her birthday with family members.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, May 1, with family members. Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a series of pictures featuring Kareena, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Inaaya, and Taimur, among others. In the first picture, Saba is seen cutting a birthday cake with family members clapping and singing the birthday song. ''No posers please! #happybirthday apa jaaaaan, and also a couple for #maharashtra day,'' Soha wrote along with the post.

In the comment section to the post, Saba wrote, ''Thank you! You beat me to it. Loved spending it with family. And friends. Lots of love.'' Several other known personalities and film celebrities congratulated Saba on her special day including Sophie Choudry and Kritika Kamra.

Saif, Kareena on professional front

Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Crew, also starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles. Being a low-budget film, Crew performed exceptionally well at the box office and its total nett collection in India stood over Rs 75 crore.

On the other hand, he will next be seen in Devara, also starring Jr NTR in an important role. The film will also mark his debut in the Telugu film industry. Devara will also star Janhvi Kapoor and Prakash Raj in key roles. It is slated to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024. Apart from this, he also has several other big projects in the pipeline including Shootout at Byculla, Go Goa Gone 2, Jewel Thief and Click Shankar.

